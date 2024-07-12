Hoons an ongoing ‘nuisance’ for riverside park



THE Oxford and Macquarie dictionaries define “hoons” as an Australian and New Zealand term for “young men” driving irresponsibly, recklessly or dangerously.

And according to the NSW Government, “hooning” is similar to street racing, which means penalties can range from fines and demerit points to loss of licence, vehicle impoundment and imprisonment.



“So why risk it?” is what some Laurieton residents are asking of the drivers who ripped up Bruce Porter Reserve last Saturday.

“Two or three weeks ago they did it at 11.30pm,” Julia Reynolds said.

“This time they did it in broad daylight… Saturday afternoon.

“When it gets wet, they get off the road and onto the reserve and then they start turning circles.

“It really digs it up.”

Ms Reynolds thinks it’s the work of young men who are bored or don’t have the confidence to take their vehicles onto designated 4WD tracks.

A photo of three vehicles has been shared with Crime Stoppers, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and Camden Haven News Of The Area.

They were allegedly seen doing doughnuts, 360s, drifting – or whatever the right word is to describe ripping up a saturated public reserve.

Smoke can be seen coming from the wheels of one vehicle.

“The middle vehicle, a 4WD twin cab, had bogged and another one had gone on to push him off,” Julia said.

“And then the driver of a smaller SUV actually got his wheels stuck.”

The riverside park is popular with families and dog-walkers and is where the Laurieton markets are held once a month.

Markets coordinator Terence Mulligan said behaviour like this is an ongoing problem and “a nuisance”.

“It’s a couple of boys with their 4WDs who get a bit bored after a couple of drinks,” he said.

The height of the water table means the reserve can get very wet, so the damage can be significant.

Council has been asked to consider putting in more bollards as a preventative measure.

While Laurieton Police Station is yet to be fully resourced, the community is urged to report dangerous behavior via Triple Zero or, for non-emergencies, to call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

By Sue STEPHENSON

