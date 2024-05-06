Golf day raises almost $25,000 for cancer support group



A CHARITY golf day has raised almost $25,000 for the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group.

The ladies of the Nelson Bay Golf Club arrange an event each year to raise funds and promote awareness of the local support group.



“A field of ladies all dressed in pink had a fun day of golf which was followed by lunch and presentation of prizes,” said a Nelson Bay Golf Club spokesperson.

“Wonderful sponsorships and raffle prizes were donated by generous locals and businesses.

“For the past three years we have also had a major prize donated by Delta Airlines.

“The prize of two return air tickets to the United States was won this year by a lady playing golf on the day.”

In total, this year’s event raised an amazing $24,803.61.

The funds raised by charity events, and from donations by businesses and individuals, allow continued support to local breast cancer patients.

This includes volunteers taking patients to and from medical appointments, providing wigs, surgical sleeves and underarm cushions, and offering face-to-face support.

Basic day-to-day assistance and companionship is provided to help patients and their families through very traumatic times.

The Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group was established in 2010 to independently provide grassroots support for residents on the Tomaree Peninsula with breast cancer.

The founder, Nola Lawler, sadly passed away in 2021, but has left a legacy that continues to provide much needed assistance to cancer sufferers.

Group volunteers are always needed and welcome.

If you feel you can assist please contact President Kym Farr on 0431864778 or at info@tomareebreastcancersupport.com.au

For more information, visit www.tomareebreastcancersupport.com.au.

