153 Browns Road, Halfway Creek is on the market with LJ Hooker



153 Browns Road, Halfway Creek NSW 2450

Auction: LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour, 22 June at 12.30pm

THIS is a challenge for someone.

A bush block of 11.72 ha, the property features a shed with power water and septic which at one time was used as a dwelling.

Agents have been told there is a building entitlement in respect to that building.

It would need substantial renovation to make it liveable or rentable.

The previous owner has left some piles of rubbish and an old caravan on the property.

Please note the property will be sold as is.

There is access to Dundoo Creek, but there are no water licences on the property.

Ideally situated just off the highway approximately halfway between Grafton and Woolgoolga.

Agents suggest prospective purchasers do their own due diligence, particularly with regard to the property and the ability to obtain finance.

There is absolutely no admittance to the property without being accompanied by an agent.

As there are a number of hazards on site there will not be any open house inspections.

Inspections will be strictly by appointment.

For more information call John Vickars 0428 380 201

Offers will NOT be considered prior to Auction .

The property will be auctioned at the LJ Hooker rooms in Coffs Harbour at 12.30pm on 22 June 2024.

1/22 Moonee Street, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2022.

