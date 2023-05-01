18/66-72 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

18/66-72 Booner Street, Hawks Nest

JUST a two-level stair climb will bring you to this heavenly top floor unit set among the treetops.

Once inside this lovely unit, spiral staircase access leads you to a private enclosed rooftop room with access to the large outdoor rooftop entertaining area – a unit with a backyard without the mowing – how perfect!

The ‘Booneroo’ complex is just a short walk to all of Hawks Nest’s great facilities.

Alternate between two beautiful white sandy beaches, stroll to the shops, or take in the surroundings over a coffee or lunch at one of the local cafes.

Spend the afternoon on the tennis courts or golf course or go boating up the meandering Myall River.

Nestled high among the gum trees this unit features two large bedrooms and spacious open plan living.

The living area spills outside to a large balcony and there is a second balcony off the main bedroom as well.

With two bedrooms, full bathroom, internal laundry, security parking, storage area and a pool in the complex, this is the perfect holiday or weekend destination.

Be quick to secure this great unit and enjoy everything that Hawks Nest has to offer.

Just two hours by freeway from Sydney and less than an hour north of Newcastle.

Contact today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.