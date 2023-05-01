State Cup Netball managerial role for Port Stephens stalwart official Sam Rumbel

SHE has yet to competitively step on a court but after twenty years of sterling service with the Port Stephens Netball Association, tireless volunteer Sam Rumbel represents a unique breed.

As a hard working administrative officer, they don’t come more reliable than super efficient Sam who is a Life Member of the Dungog Netball Association and the current secretary of Hunter Netball.

“Netball is my passion,” says the decorated official who hasn’t played a game of netball in her life but is well versed on the intricacies of a sport played by more than 20 million people in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Sam first became involved with netball when eldest daughter Emma was introduced to the game as a five year old in the small Dungog Association.

She took on a coaching role and was appointed Treasurer and served ten years as Association President before helping transfer ten local teams to the nearby Port Stephens Netball Association winter competitions.

With two decades of experience on the Dungog Netball executive committee, the respected Rumbel has proved a valuable acquisition to Port Stephens Netball in a variety of roles over the past fourteen years.

Sam has served seven years as Rep Convenor, managed several Association rep teams at Junior and Senior State Carnivals and helped prepare the triumphant Hunter-Central Coast representative side that won the inaugural Regional State Cup last season.

The Dungog stalwart was recently appointed Team Manager of the Hunter-Central Coast State Cup representative squad for 2023 – another fine achievement.

Most weekends you will find Sam supporting learning umpires during fixtures at the Raymond Terrace courts or assisting local clubs in general.

It is a family affair these days with daughters Emma and nineteen year old Jessica still involved with the sport.

25-year-old Emma, an accomplished goal defender and former Hunter Flyers captain in the Metro Netball League, has retired as a player but devotes her time in developing young netballers in the PSNA.

Young Jessica has been appointed coach of the Port Stephens 13 years representative team to compete at the Junior State titles in Camden and Liverpool from July 1-3 and assistant coach of the 17 years rep squad for the Senior titles in Maitland and Newcastle from June 10-12.

“Both my girls enjoy giving back to the sport they love – they are also qualified B Badge umpires and Intermediate coaches with a real passion for promoting netball,” quipped a proud Sam.

By Chris KARAS