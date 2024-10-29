22 Pleasant View Parade, Bundabah is on the market with First National Real Estate



22 Pleasant View Parade, Bundabah

Price: $325,000

NESTLED in the serene coastal hamlet of Bundabah, on the sun-drenched northern shores of Port Stephens, awaits an exceptional opportunity at 22 Pleasant View Parade.

Presenting a sizable 1271sqm parcel of land, this vacant plot offers a blank canvas for the discerning home builder or owner-occupier to craft their dream residence or holiday retreat.

With its tranquil setting, Bundabah serves as a wonderland for water enthusiasts and a true paradise for fishermen.

The plot boasts driveway access and, due to its elevated position, affords charming water glimpses that promise a life immersed in natural beauty.

Envision waking to the soft hues of dawn reflecting off the water – a view that could soon be yours to enjoy daily.

Merely a leisurely stroll from the water’s edge, and only 100 metres from the boat ramp, the location is ideal for those who desire quick access to aquatic adventures.

Imagine weekends spent sailing or simply unwinding by the sea, with your very own slice of paradise as the backdrop.

This is not just a plot of land; it’s the first step towards the relaxed, bayside lifestyle you’ve always yearned for.

Why defer the dream any longer?

The perfect setting for your future home or holiday haven is right here.

For further information and to begin your journey, contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today.

Inspections are by appointment only.

