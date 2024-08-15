31 President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay is on the market with Tilligerry Real Estate



31 President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay

3 Bed, 1 Bath 1 Car

Price: $635,000



DISCOVER the charm of this delightful three-bedroom house located on President Wilson Walk in Tanilba Bay.

Perfectly suited for couples or those looking to downsize, this property offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle at an attractive price point.

The home features a cosy living area, well-equipped kitchen with modern appliances, and a spacious shed for all your storage needs.

Tanilba Bay is known for its serene environment and friendly community, making it an ideal place to settle down.

Enjoy leisurely walks along the picturesque waterfront, or spend your weekends exploring the nearby parks and recreational areas.

The suburb also offers a range of amenities including local shops, cafes, and public transport options, ensuring you have everything you need within easy reach.

Families will appreciate the proximity to quality educational institutions such as Tanilba Bay Public School, providing excellent opportunities for young learners.

The area is also rich in community activities and events, fostering a sense of belonging and connection among residents.

For those who love boating or fishing, the nearby marina is a fantastic bonus.

Please call Tilligerry Real Estate on 02 40399800 to arrange your private inspection.

