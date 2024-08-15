56 Yamba Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



56 Yamba Street, Hawks Nest

Price: $999,000

NESTLED in the vibrant heart of Hawks Nest on the highly coveted Yamba Street, number 56 stands as a beacon of potential for developers, renovators, and investors alike.

This property presents a unique opportunity to acquire a classic two-bedroom house, replete with one full bathroom and an additional convenience of a separate toilet adjoining the laundry area.

Boasting a substantial north-facing 670 sqm plot, this property is ripe for transformation into a stunning residence or a lucrative development project.

This location is nothing short of magical.

Under 200 metres from the bustling local shops, or a short walk to an exquisite 18-hole all-weather golf course, and the idyllic sands of both Bennetts Beach and Jimmys Beach, ensuring endless appeal for future tenants or buyers.

The house itself includes a sizable downstairs rumpus room, offering the flexibility to serve as a third bedroom or sleepout – perfect for accommodating extra guests.

With a single parking space, the fundamentals are in place for a visionary revamp.

This is a rare find, presenting an unmissable chance to capitalise on the enviable Magic Square location.

With a bit of TLC, 56 Yamba Street is set to become the jewel of Hawks Nest.

Whether you’re aiming to flip, rent, or create your own coastal retreat, the possibilities here are as limitless as the ocean’s horizon.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) to arrange your own exclusive inspection.