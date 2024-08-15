Car club holds Bush Khanacross at Raleigh Motorsports Complex



A BIG Sunday of racing was held in challenging conditions as the Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club held a Bush Khanacross at Raleigh Motorsports Complex.

“After a postponement due to damp weather the Digital Camera Warehouse Bush Khanacross was run on Sunday, 11 August,” a club spokesperson told NOTA.

“A good field of 24 grassroots motorsport competitors had a great day.

“Some sections earlier in the day were still slippery, so competitors had a good opportunity to improve their car control skills.”

On a drying surface, Paul Mountford in his Subaru WRX was fastest on the day.

Second and third was a closely fought affair, with Yukka Ylinen in a VW Type 3 finishing just quicker than David Opie in his Suzuki Swift.

“The four juniors in the field probably had the most fun, with Harvey Nicholson fastest junior and also eighth outright.”

By Aiden BURGESS