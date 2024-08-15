Coffs Harbour Suns junior named All-Australian



ST JOHN Paul College (SJPC) student Kira Juffermans has been named one of the best female high school basketball players in Australia.

The Coffs Harbour Suns junior was named to the All-Australian team after standout performances at the School Sport Australia (SSA) Combined Basketball Championships on the Gold Coast.

Juffermans was part of the NSW All Schools team which finished second in the 16 Years and Under Girls competition.

Juffermans was then selected to the All-Australian team in that age category.

She has had a successful year so far, having also been a member of SJPC open girls basketball team that won the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC) Basketball Championships.

She also played for NSW Country at the Under 18 National Championships in Brisbane.

Shortly after playing for NSW at the SSA Championships, Juffermans was a member of the Coffs Suns Under 18s Girls team that finished runners up at the Basketball NSW Junior Premier League Finals.

SJPC’s Leader of Sport, Danielle McAra said the school was “so incredibly proud” of Juffermans.

Her school representative team played the Diocesan Basketball Championships while she represented and co-captained the NSW All Schools team.

“Despite not having her, the team is going through to NSWCCC in Sydney in November,” McAra said.

“Kira will come back into the team for that event.”

Fellow Suns junior Josh Boyle was part of the NSW team which took out silver in the 16 Years and Under Boys competition at the SSA Combined Basketball Championships.

By Aiden BURGESS