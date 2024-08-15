AFL North Coast teams earn grand final berths



AFL North Coast’s best teams have earnt grand final berths, while others kept their season alive during the first week of the finals series in Coffs Harbour and Sawtell.

Coffs Harbour Breakers seniors are one win away from a premiership after booking a grand final berth with an 18.11 (119) to 8.7 (55) win against the Port Macquarie Magpies in their Qualifying Final at Fitzroy Oval.

Coffs Harbour Breakers reserves also qualified for their grand final with a 7.7 (49) to 4.6 (30) win against the Port Macquarie Magpies.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints women moved into the grand final with a 4.6 (30) to 2.3 (15) win against the Coffs Harbour Breakers.

The Saints women became the first side to beat the Breakers this season.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley reserves kept their season alive with an 11.11 (77) to 1.4 (10) victory against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints in their Elimination Final at Richardson Park.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley women also moved on to the Preliminary Final, after a five-point win against the Port Macquarie Magpies.

Grand final spots will be on the line this weekend in Woolgoolga, during the Preliminary Finals at the Wiigulga Sports Complex.

Port Macquarie Magpies and Sawtell/Toormina Saints seniors face off, as the Magpies look to make the grand final for the third year in a row, while the Saints try for their first grand final berth since 2020.

Port Macquarie Magpies and Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley reserves clash for a grand final spot.

Coffs Harbour Breakers and Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley women face off for a grand final spot.

The Breakers will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season and keep their premiership defence alive, while Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley look to make the grand final for the third straight year.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints and Port Macquarie Magpies Under 18s play off in their Preliminary Final, with the winner to face Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley in the grand final.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley Under 18s finished as minor premiers, and had a 11.9 (75) to 7.6 (48) victory against the Port Macquarie Magpies in the final round of the season.

By Aiden BURGESS