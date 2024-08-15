Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 15, 2024 The Annual President v Secretary Day was held last week with the President’s teams running out winners WINNING skip – Brenda Fane Winning 2nd. – Michelle Watt Winning lead – Elizabeth Blanton Runner-up skip – Judy Monks Runner -up 2nd – Lyn Clancy Runner – up lead – Lyn McLean Special awards went to Trish Thorne, Heather Illingworth and Yvonne Hinsley Results Wednesday social bowls President /Secretary day 7th August Pres – S Betts, Y Hinsley, R DeMeio def Sec – T Thorne, L Clancy, H Hardwick 24/5 Sec – C Keogh, E Kidd, S Willis def Pres- J Kennedy, J Clarke, B Johns 28/16 Pres – M England, L McLeod, C Garrett def Sec- H Illingworth, D Peake, J Monks 22/11 Pres- M Gudgeon, Y Schmidt, J Slater def Sec- J Rodwell, J Farrell, D Doyle 27/5 Sec- E Blanton, L Loadsman, J Woodford def Pres- A Worboys, S Hancock, J Pearce-Kennedy 18/12 Pres-P Poulton, M Watt, C Sheridan def Sec-C Venturi, D Futcher, V Valentine 20/17 Sec-B Bodel, D Hargraves, R Crestani def Pres-J Jones, R Jupp, R Riley 19/18 Pres-C Dodd, C Jones, C Treharne, B Fane def Sec-L McLean, J Bishop, K Elliott, K Cutmore 22/8 Mixed Pairs Friday 9th August B and W Curman drew with Y and G Hinsley 13/13 J Rodwell, N Low def J Cottelis, C Treharne 19/7 G Duffey, D Lindner def S Bailey, D Walsh 21/12 G Stanford, R Holloway def D Futcher, R Lane 23/12 K Elliott, L McLeod drew with R Oakley, V Slater 14/14 K Dunn, L Loadsman def D Hargraves, Y Schmidt 23/16 J and B Jones def M and B Arundel 24/13 P Elliott, J Phillips def T Blow, T Aarts 21/11 M Cutts, J Murtas def M and C England 25/9 By Ian TRENGOVE President Robyn receiving the trophy from Heather, representing Victor Rullis Funerals.