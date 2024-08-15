Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club



WINNING skip – Brenda Fane

Winning 2nd. – Michelle Watt

Winning lead – Elizabeth Blanton

Runner-up skip – Judy Monks

Runner -up 2nd – Lyn Clancy

Runner – up lead – Lyn McLean

Special awards went to Trish Thorne, Heather Illingworth and Yvonne Hinsley

Results Wednesday social bowls President /Secretary day 7th August

Pres – S Betts, Y Hinsley, R DeMeio def Sec – T Thorne, L Clancy, H Hardwick 24/5

Sec – C Keogh, E Kidd, S Willis def Pres- J Kennedy, J Clarke, B Johns 28/16

Pres – M England, L McLeod, C Garrett def Sec- H Illingworth, D Peake, J Monks 22/11

Pres- M Gudgeon, Y Schmidt, J Slater def Sec- J Rodwell, J Farrell, D Doyle 27/5

Sec- E Blanton, L Loadsman, J Woodford def Pres- A Worboys, S Hancock, J Pearce-Kennedy 18/12

Pres-P Poulton, M Watt, C Sheridan def Sec-C Venturi, D Futcher, V Valentine 20/17

Sec-B Bodel, D Hargraves, R Crestani def Pres-J Jones, R Jupp, R Riley 19/18

Pres-C Dodd, C Jones, C Treharne, B Fane def Sec-L McLean, J Bishop, K Elliott, K Cutmore 22/8

Mixed Pairs Friday 9th August

B and W Curman drew with Y and G Hinsley 13/13

J Rodwell, N Low def J Cottelis, C Treharne 19/7

G Duffey, D Lindner def S Bailey, D Walsh 21/12

G Stanford, R Holloway def D Futcher, R Lane 23/12

K Elliott, L McLeod drew with R Oakley, V Slater 14/14

K Dunn, L Loadsman def D Hargraves, Y Schmidt 23/16

J and B Jones def M and B Arundel 24/13

P Elliott, J Phillips def T Blow, T Aarts 21/11

M Cutts, J Murtas def M and C England 25/9

By Ian TRENGOVE

