C.ex Coffs Bowls Club Report



WHAT an exciting Grand Final for the Club’s Major Triples!!! Dot Heron, along with her team of Chris Irvine and Laine Down, played some great bowls to maintain their lead over their opposition until the very last end, when Di De La Cruz’s team of Robyn Groundwater and Sue Wilson had 5 bowls in the head which made them the overall winners!!! . One of those games where it’s a shame to have one winner. A big CONGRATULATION to our winners Di, Robyn and Sue – WELL PLAYED, WELL DONE!!

Tuesday 23rd July: Joce Landrey, Jim Down, Di De La Cruz d Chris Irvine, Liz-Ann Jeffery, Glenn Stanford 15-12; Beryl Foster, Rosemary Williams, Jeanette Kutz d Margaret Stocks, Jan Appleton, John Agst 17-12; Mary Muller, Mary Buckley d Laine Down, Graham Cowell 19-15; Robyn Groundwater, Sue Wilson drew with Jo Burgess, Joan Griffin 11all.

Thursday 25th July: Laine Down, Jan Appleton d Patricia Lumley, Sue Wilson 30-19; Viv Gayford, Di De La Cruz d Joan Griffin, Jeanette Kutz 27-18; Margaret Stocks, Robyn Groundwater, Dot Heron d Joce Landrey, Rosemary Williams, Mary Buckley 30-21.

Tuesday 30th July: With the Sapphire Triples happening at Park Beach Bowling Club it was great to welcome bowlers from Park Beach to join us.

Rosemary Williams, Jim Down, Jan Appleton d Chris Irvine, Joan Griffin, Chris Jones 24-18; Liz Ann Jeffery, Robyn Groundwater, Glenn Stanford d Liz-Ann Jeffery(s), Steve Macca, John Agst 21-16; Margaret Stocks, Bruce Nick, Di De La Cruz d K Beinfelt, Laine Down, David Wilson 22-14; Angela Fryer, Joce Landrey, Graham Hensley d Beryl Foster, Doug Powell, Dot Heron 18-14.

By Mary BUCKLEY