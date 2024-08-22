31 The Esplanade, North Arm Cove is on the market with River Realty Myall Coast Property Port Stephens Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 22, 2024 31 The Esplanade, North Arm Cove Auction guide: $2,500,000 Auction date: To be confirmed SERENE waterfront living is at its finest with this custom-designed home, perfectly positioned on a breathtaking expanse of private waterfront land. Every aspect reflects thoughtful selection, offering elegance and comfort. 31 The Esplanade represents the ultimate in turnkey splendour – simply move in and start living your dream life in a dream location. With meticulous attention to detail throughout, this home is an impeccable choice for those seeking a peaceful retreat with all the refinements of modern luxury. Contact Tom Woods from River Realty.