320 Tarean Road, Karuah is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

A GREAT chance to enter the property market in the Port Stephens area.

Imagine just being a short drive (1.3 km) to the boat ramp and the stunning waterways of Port Stephens.

Karuah is a small coastal town experiencing solid growth over the past few years.

Just 50 minutes to Newcastle, 30 minutes to the airport, and twenty minutes to the beaches of Hawks Nest, Karuah is a great spot to live the small town lifestyle while being within easy reach of all you need.

Karuah boasts one of the better boat ramps and jetties on the harbour, it is protected – just up the Karuah river where a few minutes boating sees you enter the greater Port Stephens Harbour area.

The town itself is a delightful combination of cafes, restaurants and specialty shops.

There is an RSL club, plenty of parks and open spaces as well as a primary school and a number of motels.

320 Tarean Road is a three bedroom single level home set on a good size parcel of land.

The home features three bedrooms all able to accommodate double beds, and one bathroom with shower and WC, which includes a Tastic light/heater.

The property has a huge front lounge area, a rear living space with views to the escarpment, a large kitchen with new cooktop and oven, walk-in storage/linen press and an internal laundry.

The rear timber deck steps down into the fully fenced backyard, with gates either side of the dwelling.

The yard is home to a garden shed, while the home features air conditioning (x2), ceiling fans, new carpet and blinds, and fresh paint throughout.

Inspections by appointment – contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569 or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.