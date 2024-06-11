5 Holbert Close, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



5 Holbert Close, Tea Gardens

$795,000

HAVING only one owner and established within the serene locale of Tea Gardens, this delightful three-bedroom, two-bathroom home presents an exceptional opportunity for retirees, owner-occupiers, or astute investors.

Residing at the tranquil address of 5 Holbert Close, the property affords both privacy and convenience on a generous 788 square metre parcel of land.

This impeccably maintained home offers the perfect blend of comfortable living and outdoor enjoyment, with the large, well-landscaped garden providing a picturesque setting for leisurely afternoons, while inside the air conditioning ensures a cool retreat during warmer days.

Accompanying this is the expansive enclosed/screened patio area, perfect for ‘outdoor’ entertaining year-round.

The thoughtful floor plan features a master bedroom with an ensuite, ensuring a private haven for the homeowners, whilst the main bathroom with a separate toilet caters for guests and family alike.

For those with vehicles or requiring extra storage, the double lock-up garage presents ample space. The residence’s prime location is only a short distance from local amenities; you’re just a leisurely stroll from the welcoming atmosphere of the Country Club, and approximately one km from the supermarket, shopping centre, and medical facilities.

Relish in the convenience of a short distance to all facilities, whilst enjoying the peaceful ambiance of this quiet residential pocket of Tea Gardens.

5 Holbert Close is more than just a house; it’s a tranquil lifestyle awaiting its new owners.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 to arrange an inspection of this fantastic home.

Inspections are by appointment only.