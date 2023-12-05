All conquering Pythons lift Denis Broad Twenty 20 Cup



PORT Stephens Pythons Cricket Club have picked up their first silverware of the 2023-24 season in the Newcastle District Cricket Association.

The all conquering Pythons lifted the Denis Broad OAM Twenty20 Cup trophy last Sunday with a pulsating victory over Waratah-Mayfield Red in the title decider at Newcastle’s No 1 Sports Ground.

It was another rousing big match performance from Josh Moxey’s Pythons, who have dominated the Newcastle District Suburban Cricket Division One competition in recent seasons.

Inspirational Pythons skipper Josh Moxey told News Of The Area that the Cup win was “a very special achievement”.

“This trophy ranks alongside our multiple premiership titles and was the result of fine team performances by our entire squad,” beamed the club legend.

“We showed our depth and versatility throughout the series and absorbed plenty of pressure in the finals to bring home the Cup,” quipped Josh.

Luke Cooper and Tyran Eveleigh steered the Pythons (5-86) to victory in the final with a crucial unbroken sixth wicket stand of 37.

The Reds won the toss and batted first but were bundled out for 85 despite an opening stand of 31 by Grant Hines (23) and Braith Herron (12).

Pythons bowling trumps Tyran Eveleigh (3-19), Josh Moxey (2-6), Jason Eveleigh (2-12) and Lleyton Eveleigh (1-20) were the chief destroyers with the ball.

Port Stephens were reeling at 5-49 in reply before the talented Cooper (27 runs off 23 balls) and Eveleigh (3 not out) banded together for a Cup-winning partnership.

Opening bat Leigh Williams chipped in with a valuable 21 but it was Cooper who stole the show – smashing five boundaries and a six to pave the way for victory in the 15th over.

Waratah-Mayfield quick Zayan Mohammed kept his side in the hunt by snaring 4-16 off four overs including the prize wickets of the Moxey brothers Jarrod (6) and Josh (2).

Earlier in the day the Pythons (4-98) skittled Waratah-Mayfield Blue (8-97) in a semi final with top performances by Jarrod Moxey (35 runs), Jeremy Rushford (33) and the Eveleigh family connection of dad Jason (2-22) and sons Tyran (2-12) and Lleyton (2-24).

The Reds (4-135) rolled Merewther (7-133) in the other semi final with impressive contributions from Hines (47 not out) and skipper Mitchell Salter (31 not out).

Merewether were best served by Patrick Holding (52) and Felix Page (40).

