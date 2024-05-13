Australian futsal honours for Tanilba Bay super striker



EXPLORING the iconic football landmarks of spectacular Spain is a dream come true for Tanilba Bay schoolboy Tyler Bews.

From the grandeur of Barcelona’s Camp Nou, the former home of Argentinian wizard and all time great Lionel Messi, to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid – just two of the destinations on twelve-year-old Tyler’s wish list when he embarks on a two week sojourn to the proud football nation with the Australian Futsal Association Under 13 squad later this year.

It is a huge thrill for the emerging striker and ardent Real Madrid supporter who impressed keen judges with his prolific goal scoring feats for Northern NSW at both the National School and Club Futsal Championship titles staged in Brisbane and Penrith to earn selection.

Tyler’s lethal right boot and swag of goals propelled his Northern NSW sides to the finals of both tournaments and stamped the young marksman as a player of the future.

An ecstatic Bews told News Of The Area that he looked forward to pulling on his boots and representing Australia at one of Europe’s football strongholds.

“I am a big fan of Spanish giants Real Madrid and can’t believe that I will get an opportunity to play some matches in a famous sporting country where my football heroes are based,” quipped the goal-scoring sensation, who is a Year 6 student at Tanilba Bay Public School.

“To wear the green and gold and represent Australia abroad will be a proud and magical moment for myself and my team mates,” he added.

During the goodwill tour, the young Aussies will test their indoor soccer skills against international opponents on foreign surfaces and hopefully visit Spain’s world class football stadiums.

It will be Tyler’s second international tour after representing the Australian Under 11 Futsal side during last year’s venture to Fiji.

“We had so much fun playing the Fijians and making new friends while in Suva and couldn’t believe how quick and agile they are around the inside football courts,” reflected Tyler.

“After matches we would all be outside kicking and chasing soccer balls and having a great time together,” said the power striker.

Tyler is a product of the Tilligerry United Football Club where he played four seasons for the Titans in the outdoor soccer junior ranks from the age of six.

His ability to thump the ball into the back of the net at will was a feature of the young forward’s game and led to him joining New Lambton FC in Newcastle’s Junior Development League.

Bews will saddle up for his third season with the Eagles in 2024 in the club’s talented Under 12s squad.

His stand out performances as a super striker in both formats make the promising goal merchant a valuable asset and player to watch on the youth football scene.

By Chris KARAS