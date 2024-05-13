ADVERTISING FEATURE: PRO RV offering caravan “experience like no other”



IN OPERATION in Heatherbrae since October 2023, PRO RV pride themselves on offering an exceptional range of Australian-made caravans to their local customers.

With an ever-expanding range of touring, family/bunk and off-road caravans, PRO RV’s crafted interiors create a user experience like no other.

While PRO RV Caravans have operated across the country for more than a decade, the new Heatherbrae dealership is the brand’s first dealer-owned yard in Australia.

“We pride ourselves on our quality Australian made caravans and our excellent customer service,” the local PRO RV team said.

“Our staff have over 30 years experience in the industry.”

PRO RV caravans are all Australian made, built in the company’s factory in Victoria.

To showcase their high quality caravan products, PRO RV will operate a stall at the Maitland Caravan and Camping Show from May 24-26 at the Maitland Showground (Site 17).

“Our caravan range is available on-road, semi off-road and full off-road.

“We also have a new range of budget friendly caravans under $75,000.”

PRO RV are currently offering discounts on all stock vans.

PRO RV Caravans range of caravan models will tick all your boxes, giving you the peace of mind to enjoy our wonderful country in safety and comfort.

“The build process can be upgraded to a riveted aluminium frame and a honeycomb floor in order to increase the strength and integrity of the caravan.”

The local dealership also services caravans.

