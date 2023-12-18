Bulahdelah Golf Club Report



35 VETS played their last Monthly Mug for 2023 on Thursday December 7th and the winner was D.Watkins with 65nett from K.Hughes with 67nett on a c/b from J.Crockett. NTPs were M.South, M.Gardiner and G.Harvey.

K.Hughes was the best putter with 25 putts and A.Berry got the jackpot with a great shot on the 17th. Raffle winners were Dave (x2), Wayne, John, Garry and Gary. 2 person Ambrose (draw for partner) and Christmas Party next Thursday.

Saturday December 9th was a testing day for the 27 golfers who braved the heat to contest the December Mug and the 2023 Mug of Mugs. The event was sponsored by the Styles Family and Kevin was there with his 2 beautiful grand-daughters to present the Mug of Mugs to Zac Watt who was the best of the eligible contenders with a 79nett.

The Monthly Mug was won by W.Coleman with 67nett from A.Gardiner with 69nett on a c/b from M.Sakalis. The ladies December Mug and the 2023 Mug of Mugs was won by Alison Benson with 74nett. NTPs were M.Styles, S.Sharp, W.Coleman and T-L.Smith. Long drivers were M.Styles, S.Moss, B.Gleeson and T-L.Smith. Arrin also won the Jackpot in style – with a Hole-in-One on the 17th . Now that really is a great shot! Thanks to the Styles Family for providing the BBQ following the golf; and to Arrin who helped the golfers replace some lost fluids during the game.

The Vets enjoyed their last game for the year on a hot Thursday December 14, and 35 players contested a 2-person Ambrose. The winners were G.Harvey and M.Barrow with a 62.5nett from C.Littlechild and J.Crockett with 64.5nett.

D.Schoonhoven and S.Clifford were 3rd with 67.5nett. NTPs were G.Harvey and J.Parnell while S.South grabbed the jackpot. Rod had organised a delicious BBQ and a merry time was had by all on the 19th hole.

Saturday December 16 was another trying day for golf, but 34 players braved the heat and played a single Stableford. A Grade (0-17) winner was J.Stellema with 38pts from A.Benson with 36pts on a c/b from G.Harvey. B Grade winner (18+) was D.Bishop with 41pts from T.Griffis with 36pts on a c/b from G.Willadsen and D.Johnston.

The ladies’ winner was M.South with 36pts from B.Gordon with 34pts. NTPs were T.Carroll, J.Stellema, B.Gleeson, B.Gordon and J.Graham. Long Drivers were A.Gardiner, S.Moss, S.South and T-L.Smith. J.Graham got the $34 Jackpot.

Next Saturday is the Christmas break-up 3-person Ambrose event sponsored by B.Gordon and A.Jobson. Shot-gun start at 9am.