Calls for help from Wrap with Love

COFFS Quilters and Needlecraft Inc (CQ&N) have been busily knitting and crocheting squares for the Wrap with Love Inc (WWL) charity, which has put out an urgent call for more supplies.

Some 3,750 Wrap with Love blankets have already been sent to Turkey and 500 to Syria.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“With all the disasters happening around the world more wraps are urgently needed,” CQ&N spokesperson Shirley Rose told News Of The Area.

“If you are interested in assisting in any way and have access to a computer look up Wrap with Love Inc all the details will be there.

“Otherwise, you may wish to come along to CQ&N at 8.30am -12 noon every Thursday at Cavanbah Hall where you can find the instructions and share with others who are creating squares.”

While knitting or crocheting the individual squares is one way to help, another way is to donate 8-ply wool or help by sewing the squares together to make the blanket wraps.

The squares are ten inches square, and there are 28 to each wrap.

Donations of knitted squares, wraps or wool can be dropped off to your local library where they are parcelled up and delivered to Coffs Library where they are collected by Margaret Hivon, coordinator for Wrap with Love.

Margaret then labels them, packs them up and has them delivered to the WWL depot in Sydney along with quilts from Dorrigo, Woolgoolga and Urunga.

“56 wraps have recently been sent to WWL; these included wraps from Dorrigo and Woolgoolga and more are ready to be sent this week,” said Shirley.

These then get sent off to the places in need.

“Margaret has filled this position for over 30 years, ever since the ABC office ceased being the drop-off point for the squares.

“The local libraries accepted being the drop off point and Margaret took on the coordinating position,” said Shirley.

At the moment Margaret is out of action.

Members of CQ&N have taken on Margaret’s work, continuing to collect, label, pack and send them off to be delivered to Sydney while busily making and sewing together wraps.

For information about helping with WWL contact either Wes Baker on 0408 651839 or Shirley Rose on 0417 250 688.

By Andrea FERRARI