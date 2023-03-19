104.1 CHY FM selected as Cronulla Sutherland Sharks From the Heart Giving Partners for 2023

THE Cronulla Sutherland Sharks have announced their From the Heart Giving Partners for 2023; supporting charities, not-for-profits and community organisations.

These partners are one national, two from the Sutherland Shire and one regional.



Over the moon to hear Coffs Harbour’s Community Radio 104.1 CHY FM has been chosen as the regional partner,

Station Manager Angie Vaughan told News Of The Area, “I was absolutely thrilled when I received the call to say that 104.1 CHY FM had been selected.

“Since speaking with Jess Macartney, Head of Government and Community and Rachal Allen, Community Engagement Lead at the Club, we have some exciting opportunities for community engagement, volunteer participation and, most importantly, fundraising.

“Funds raised with the assistance and support of the Cronulla Sharks will significantly assist with the station’s objectives, operations and youth training going forward,” she said.

Angie first received notification that the radio station had been selected in early February, but the announcement was embargoed until the Sharks publicised it later in the month.

“But I had to tell someone,” said Angie.

“So, I rang our station Patron, Matt de Groot, as I knew he lived in Cronulla and could be trusted with the utmost confidentiality.”

Upon Angie giving him the news, Matt shared his great news, “You know I’m the ground announcer at all the Sharks home games.”

Matt got his start in radio at 104.1 CHY FM while in high school at John Paul College, Coffs Harbour and is now part of the Fitzy and Wippa Breakfast Team on 98.9 NOVA in Sydney.

“Neither the Club nor the judging panel had any idea of Matt’s association with the station until I spoke with them at the announcement in Sydney; serendipity at its finest,” said Angie.

This year’s national From the Heart partner is Gymea Community Aid and Information Services, with the two Sutherland Shire partners being Sutherland Hospital and Feel The Magic.

“The Cronulla Sharks appreciate there are countless charities and not-for-profit organisations in need of support, however, our panel of NRL and Women’s players, Great Whites, Board and community members have selected four extremely worthy Giving Partners for the 2023 season, with each to receive a high-quality experience,” Sharks Have Heart Community Engagement Lead, Rachal Allan, explained.

A panel comprising Sharks skipper Wade Graham, Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership team member Andie Robinson, Madeline Tynan from the Sharks Board of Directors, former player (Great White #404) Mitch Brown and local Elder Aunty Deanna Schreiber selected four worthy partners from the countless applications received.

“Sharks Have Heart, and the entire Sharks team are proud to elevate the causes of our Giving Partners and to be their champions through our work as ‘The Community Club’,” said Cronulla Sharks Media Manager Rob Willis.

“Our From the Heart partners will have opportunities to raise awareness and funds for their organisations, including Game Day 50-50 raffles, a 2023 signed jersey and match tickets, access to our pool of volunteers and utilising the Sharks brand and social media to raise awareness to their cause.”

By Andrea FERRARI