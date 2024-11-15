Camden Haven’s Community at 3 benefits from FRRR grant



CAMDEN Haven’s Community at 3 will benefit from a $15,407 grant through the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).

The funding will help the local charity continue to provide support services for vulnerable people in Camden Haven.



According to FRRR, the grant will be used to “Enhance flood recovery by supporting services for vulnerable people through upgrading catering equipment and providing volunteer training to continue the free Wednesday community meals service.”

An Australian non-profit organisation, FRRR aims to make a difference in rural, regional, and remote communities by supporting local initiatives aimed at improving liveability and vitality.

Through their Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) grant program, FRRR has recently awarded over $1 million in grants to more than 100 community groups nationwide.

This is not the first time FRRR has supported Camden Haven initiatives; the Camden Haven Historical Society has also previously received funding.

FRRR Place Portfolio Lead Jill Karena highlighted the organisation’s commitment to uplifting communities across Australia.

“We know that for every state, region and town, priorities will be different, and we are here to work with local groups to help them address their needs and strive to celebrate their vibrancy and acknowledge their tenacity,” Ms Karena stated.

“The projects we fund truly matter and have a meaningful impact.

“Our Strengthening Rural Communities program proves that a grant, no matter how small, can make a big impact in a regional place,” she added.

By Luke HADFIELD