CCTV images released in Coffs Harbour robbery appeal Coffs Coast Coffs Coast - popup ad Coffs Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 24, 2023 Anyone able to identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. DETECTIVES have released CCTV images and are appealing for information following a robbery at Coffs Harbour last month. About 6.25pm on Wednesday 5 July 2023, police were called to a liquor store on Park Avenue, following reports of a robbery. At the scene, police were told that a man entered the store before allegedly threatening an employee and fleeing with a bottle of liquor. Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the store and commenced inquiries into the incident. As investigations continue, detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe can assist police with their inquiries. The man depicted is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180-185cm tall, with a grey beard. He is shown wearing a blue hoodie covered by a black t-shirt, beige shorts, and black and white trainers. Anyone able to identify the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.