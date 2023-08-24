CCTV images released in Coffs Harbour robbery appeal

DETECTIVES have released CCTV images and are appealing for information following a robbery at Coffs Harbour last month.

About 6.25pm on Wednesday 5 July 2023, police were called to a liquor store on Park Avenue, following reports of a robbery.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

At the scene, police were told that a man entered the store before allegedly threatening an employee and fleeing with a bottle of liquor.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the store and commenced inquiries into the incident.

As investigations continue, detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe can assist police with their inquiries.

The man depicted is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180-185cm tall, with a grey beard.

He is shown wearing a blue hoodie covered by a black t-shirt, beige shorts, and black and white trainers.

Anyone able to identify the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.