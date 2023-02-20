Celebrating St David’s Day on Myall Coast Radio

SAINT David’s Day is the traditional celebration of the patron saint of Wales, falling annually on 1 March, the date of Saint David’s death in 589 AD.

The date has been celebrated since David was recognised as a saint in the twelfth century.



Many Australians have Welsh heritage, and to celebrate, Brian Jones of Hawks Nest has compiled a radio program to celebrate the Patron Saint of his homeland.

The St David’s Day broadcast is going live on Myall Coast Radio on Wednesday 1 March at 1.00 pm.

The Welsh are celebrated globally for their passion for music, singing and poetry.

The program contains about eighteen eclectic musical pieces, some in the Welsh language but mostly in English, sung by Welsh, English and Australian performers.

As the Welsh are noted not only for their singing – especially at rugby matches – but also their sense of humour, you can expect some ’tongue in cheek’ moments.

The history of St David is briefly told as is the history of the Welsh in Australia, which includes a plausible explanation of Captain Cook’s decision to name our state after South Wales.

Everyone is invited to tune in to Myall Coast Radio at 1.00pm Wednesday 1 March to enjoy the Saint David’s Day celebration.

By Marian SAMPSON