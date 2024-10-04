Clear view of comet over Coffs



A CLEAR early morning on Tuesday provided incredible views of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) as it passed over Coffs Harbour.

Local photographer Steve Young captured images of the comet around 4.30am from the lookout above the Marine Rescue building.



“It was vaguely visible to the naked eye, but with great data online it was easy to know where to point the camera,” he told the News Of The Area.

“I missed Halley’s Comet in 1986, so this was a moment worthy of a little happy dance.

“It’s uncanny to see this celestial body appear in the sky motionless when we know it is hurtling through space at breakneck speed.”

Fortunately for the people of Coffs Harbour, this one will return to the evening sky for a few days around 12 October.

Due to its position relative to the sun, it is likely to appear even brighter.

By Andrea FERRARI

