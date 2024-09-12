Coffs club hosts latest Khanacross round



THE Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club has held the latest round of its Khanacross Series, hosting a big day of racing at the Raleigh Motorsports Complex.

“With the early arrival of spring and minimal rainfall since the last club event, Round 4 was the opposite of the last event run by the club,” a club spokesperson told the News Of The Area.

“Rather than contending with sections of mud, there were dry and dusty conditions.

“Liam Beard, who started competing as a twelve-year-old several years ago in a Daihatsu Charade, entered in his recently purchased Subaru.

“He showed the way to be fastest over the nine different courses run on the day.

“His father Scott, who also drove the car, was less than eight seconds behind over the day to finish second.

“A close third was David Opie in his two-wheel drive Suzuki.”

By Aiden BURGESS