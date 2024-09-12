Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club



SOCIAL Wednesday 4th September

C Domjahn, H Illingworth, K Dunn, B Fane def C Domjahn, J Farrell, L McLean, S Hancock 21/18

S Betts, Y Hinsley, J Pearce-Kennedy def T Thorn, S Myer, L McLeod 20/15

B Bodel, J Long, B Johns def A Oak, D Hargraves, R Jupp 28/10

F Grant, M Gudgeon, H Hardwick def K Elliott, J Clarke, C Johns 21/10

C McVicar, P Garner, C Sheridan def C Venturi, E Blanton, S Willis 22/10

C Treharne, A Worboys, L Mitchell def V Maher, J Rodwell, Y Schmidt 21/10

L Clancy, P Poulton, D Peake def J Kennedy, D Futcher, E Kidd 13/11

Mixed Pairs Friday 6th September

H and L Loll def P Poulton, E Kidd 26/18

M Cutts, J Murtas def A Stone, J Phillips 16/8

L Clancy, S Bailey def J Kennedy, D Walsh 19/15

G Duffey, D Lindner def C and N McVicar 24/6

D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def P Elliott, T Aarts 21/15

D Doyle, C Sheridan def C Venturi, L McLeod 18/12

R Oakley, V Slater def R Coffey, C Cutt 24/22

D Futcher, R Lane def C Treharne, S Campbell 26/15

C and M England def M and B Arundel 17/16

K and T Blow def K Elliott, S Jones 32/5

J Rodwell, M Star def J Dunn, L Loadsman 23/15

The women’s AGM was held on Monday 9th with the new Office Bearers being:

President :Joan Woodford

Vice Presidents: Ann Worboys and Coral Garrett

Secretary: Judy Farrell

Treasurer: Mandy Trengove

Match: Michelle Watt, Chris Sheridan and Trish Welsh

Selection: Karen Dunn, Pam Poulton, Lyndy McLeod, Judy Monks, Judie Kennedy

Social: Cheryl Jones, Lynne McLean, Judy Clarke, Karen Elliott and Erica Kidd

Delegate: Trish Welsh

Patron: Joan Watkins

Welfare: Ruth Jupp

By Mandy TRENGOVE