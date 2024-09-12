Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 12, 2024 SOCIAL Wednesday 4th September C Domjahn, H Illingworth, K Dunn, B Fane def C Domjahn, J Farrell, L McLean, S Hancock 21/18 S Betts, Y Hinsley, J Pearce-Kennedy def T Thorn, S Myer, L McLeod 20/15 B Bodel, J Long, B Johns def A Oak, D Hargraves, R Jupp 28/10 F Grant, M Gudgeon, H Hardwick def K Elliott, J Clarke, C Johns 21/10 C McVicar, P Garner, C Sheridan def C Venturi, E Blanton, S Willis 22/10 C Treharne, A Worboys, L Mitchell def V Maher, J Rodwell, Y Schmidt 21/10 L Clancy, P Poulton, D Peake def J Kennedy, D Futcher, E Kidd 13/11 Mixed Pairs Friday 6th September H and L Loll def P Poulton, E Kidd 26/18 M Cutts, J Murtas def A Stone, J Phillips 16/8 L Clancy, S Bailey def J Kennedy, D Walsh 19/15 G Duffey, D Lindner def C and N McVicar 24/6 D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def P Elliott, T Aarts 21/15 D Doyle, C Sheridan def C Venturi, L McLeod 18/12 R Oakley, V Slater def R Coffey, C Cutt 24/22 D Futcher, R Lane def C Treharne, S Campbell 26/15 C and M England def M and B Arundel 17/16 K and T Blow def K Elliott, S Jones 32/5 J Rodwell, M Star def J Dunn, L Loadsman 23/15 The women’s AGM was held on Monday 9th with the new Office Bearers being: President :Joan Woodford Vice Presidents: Ann Worboys and Coral Garrett Secretary: Judy Farrell Treasurer: Mandy Trengove Match: Michelle Watt, Chris Sheridan and Trish Welsh Selection: Karen Dunn, Pam Poulton, Lyndy McLeod, Judy Monks, Judie Kennedy Social: Cheryl Jones, Lynne McLean, Judy Clarke, Karen Elliott and Erica Kidd Delegate: Trish Welsh Patron: Joan Watkins Welfare: Ruth Jupp By Mandy TRENGOVE