Bello Mayor Steve Allan seeks another four years



MAYOR Steve Allan will seek another term leading Bellingen Shire as voters go to the polls on Saturday for local government elections.

Mr Allan, running as an Independent, was elected Mayor in 2021, successfully overcoming incumbent Dominic King (Greens) and Labor’s Andrew Woodward.

A Urunga pharmacist and business owner, Mr Allan has been a member of the Bellingen Shire community for more than 34 years.

In a statement to NOTA this week, Mr Allan said he had spent his term as Mayor developing “strong connections across the shire” and championing “numerous initiatives that have significantly benefited” the region.

“The council has secured funding for disaster recovery and climate resilience, improved local infrastructure, launched sustainable development projects and focused on the efficient delivery of services to our community.”

Mr Allan said his independent leadership has forged stronger connections with other tiers of government regardless of political affiliation, fostering “collaboration and positive change” for Bellingen Shire.