Election day details for Coffs Harbour and Bellingen



AT 6pm tomorrow, 14 September, candidates in the City of Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Shire council elections will switch from meet and greet mode to watch and wait.

Ballot paper counting begins just as their posters, banners and corflutes start coming down.

By 10pm, anyone keeping an eye on the NSW Electoral Commission’s Virtual Tally Room will have a fair idea of who voters have favoured.

However, it could be weeks before the new mayor and councillors are declared, officially, or the results of the Jetty Foreshore Poll are known.

That’s because a series of counts must take place to ensure everything is above board.

There is the initial count, the check count, the deadline for receipt of postal votes and the distribution of preferences.

Under the optional preferential voting (OPV) system, electors can number one, some, or all of the candidates.

Those ballot papers with multiple candidates numbered stay in play longer, as the preferences trickle down (or up) as candidates are elected and excluded, or until the marked numbers run out and a vote is exhausted.

The date of the official declaration of councillors varies according to how tight the vote is, and if there are challenges and recounts.

The names of successful candidates will be displayed at the council chambers and on the NSW Electoral Commission website.

Jetty Poll

Coffs Harbour voters have the option to have their say on the redevelopment of the Jetty foreshore.

The questions being asked is: “The Coffs Harbour Jetty foreshore will be redeveloped. Do you agree that some of the foreshore land should be used for multi-level private residential development?”

However, voting in a poll is not compulsory.

It can only be determined by a majority of votes and, unlike a referendum, the result is not binding.

It is to simply guide the Council in its decision-making.

For those who skipped postal and pre-poll voting, here’s where to go to leave your mark on Election Day.

City of Coffs Council

– Boambee Public School on Lindsays Road, Boambee. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Bonville Memorial Hall at 6 East Bonville Road, Bonville. There is assisted access but no accessible toilet, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and there is no designated accessible parking spot.

– Cavanbah Hall at 191B Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Coffs Harbour High School on Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour Jetty (no accessibility information provided).

– Coffs Harbour Public School on Salamander Street, Coffs Harbour. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Coramba Public School on Short Street, Coramba. There is assisted access but no accessible toilet, the building has lips and/or steps and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Corindi Beach Community Hall at 121c Pacific Street, Corindi Beach. There is assisted access but no accessible toilet and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Eastern Dorrigo Community Hall at 13 Pine Avenue, Ulong. There is assisted access but the accessible parking spot does not meet standards.

– Exhibition Halls (Middle and West) Coffs Harbour Showground on Woolgoolga Road, Coffs Harbour. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot and no accessible toilet.

– Karangi Public School on Coramba Road, Karangi (no accessibility information provided).

– Kororo Public School at 3 Korora School Road, Korora. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Mullaway Public School at 15 Whitton Place, Mullaway. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and the building has lips and/or steps.

– Nana Glen Memorial Hall and Community Centre at 26 Grafton Street, Nana Glen. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, the building has lips and/or steps and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Narranga Public School in Robin Street, Coffs Harbour. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Red Rock Multi-Use Centre on Red Rock Road, Red Rock. There is assisted access, the path of travel from the car park may be difficult, the building has lips and/or steps and there is no designated accessible parking spot.

– Sandy Beach Public School at 19 Saye Close, Sandy Beach. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Sawtell Public School at 32-36 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtel. There is assisted access but the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and there is no designated accessible parking spot.

– Toormina High School on Armstrong Drive, Toormina. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and there is no accessible toilet.

– Tyalla Public School on Joyce Street, Coffs Harbour. There is assisted access but the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and there is no accessible toilet.

– Upper Orara Public School at 770 Upper Orara Road, Upper Orara. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, the building has lips and/or steps, there is no accessible toilet and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Wiigulga Multipurpose Centre in the Wiigulga Sport Complex, 2033 Solitary Islands Way, Woolgoolga. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– William Bayldon Public School on Lyons Road, Sawtell. There is assisted access but no accessible toilet.

– Woolgoolga Public School on Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot and no accessible toilet.

Bellingen Shire Council

– Bellingen Anglican Church Hall on Oak Street, Bellingen. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

– Dorrigo Community Hall at 36 Hickory Street, Dorrigo. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Gleniffer School of Arts Hall at 8 Promised Land Road, Gleniffer. There is assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult, the access ramp does not meet standards and the building has lips and/or steps.

– Mylestom Community Hall on River Street, Mylestom. This is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Raleigh Public School at 12 North Street, Raleigh (no accessibility information provided).

– Thora Community Hall at 1 Darkwood Road, Thora. There is assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and the building has lips and/or steps.

– Urunga Public School on Bonville Street, Urunga. There is assisted access but no designated accessible parking spot, the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult and there is no accessible toilet.

By Sue STEPHENSON