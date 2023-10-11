Coffs Harbour Motorsports Festival gets set to welcome former World Motorcycle Champion

TWICE world FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) endurance motorcycle champion Alex Cudlin has accepted an invitation to be guest of honour at the Coffs Harbour Festival of Motorsport Motorcycle show on November 5.

“I am delighted to accept the invitation from event organiser Christopher Pearson, as I know his extensive experience with motorcycle shows will present a first class event for Coffs Harbour,” Alex said.

Christopher told News Of The Area, “After last year’s event 2023 will build upon the enthusiasm and with Alex present all day on Sunday 5 November at our new venue at the undercover Park Beach Plaza Carpark we are onto a winner.

“This year as an added attraction we are holding a car show concurrently so all types of visitors can enjoy both shows for the one admission price $5, at the same venue, with all proceeds supporting Rotary projects.”

Alex will be available to sign autographs, photos and talk about how he managed to win two FIM World Championships in Endurance racing, including competing in the famous 24 hour Le Mans race riding a Suzuki GSX-R1000.

Alex previously had ridden Yamaha YZF-R6 bikes in Australian SuperSport and Superstock Championships where he was three times National Champion before moving to Europe to ride a Kawasaki ZX-10R in the Endurance FIM World Championships, which he won on two separate years along with taking the World Crown in Endurance World Cup series.

“If that wasn’t enough Alex won the Qatar Superbike series for three years running,” added Christopher.

Alex also ran in the World Grand Prix series for two years in Moto2 before sealing his ongoing presence in Endurance racing.

Alex will be in attendance from 10am to 3pm on Sunday 5 November, in the Level 3 undercover carpark at Park Beach Plaza.

“Alex is looking forward to meeting enthusiasts both young and old from the world of motorcycling or anyone looking to shake the hand of an Australian who was twice crowned World Champion in their sporting field,” said Christopher.

By Andrea FERRARI