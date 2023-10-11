34 Cavanba Road, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

34 Cavanba Road, Toormina

Price: $849,000

4 bed, 1 bath, 2 car

Land size: 956.7 sqm

WELCOME to your dream family home!

This stunning four-bedroom house is the epitome of comfort and style, perfectly designed to meet all your needs.

Step inside and be amazed with a spacious level design featuring two large living areas complete with parquetry flooring, making for easy care, but stylish living.

The family-friendly three-way bathroom ensures convenience for everyone, and helps alleviate the kids’ morning bathroom rush.

The fully modernized kitchen, complete with a small butler’s pantry, will inspire your culinary adventures and make meal preparation a breeze.

Escape to your own oasis in the private courtyard, boasting a sparkling saltwater inground pool. Imagine spending summer days lounging by the water, creating unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Don’t feel like swimming?

Step out to the rear undercover patio, perfect for that afternoon tea or coffee with a good book.

The large backyard offers ample space for outdoor activities and is complemented by under-house storage, providing a convenient solution for all your belongings.

No need to worry about parking or guest convenience with the double garage, which also features an additional toilet for added convenience.

This house is more than just a home; it’s a sanctuary for your family.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make this your own and create a lifetime of cherished moments. Contact us today and embark on a new chapter of blissful living in this remarkable family-friendly haven.

Agent: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).