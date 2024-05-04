Letter to the Editor: Tour de Rocks bicycle event



DEAR News Of The Area,

IT was enough to make a stone cry, almost!

About a dozen young kids on their bikes leading in excess of 300 heroines and heroes to the finishing line at the back of Woolgoolga town beach.

The Tour de Rocks is a bicycle event of a rugged kind.

The entrants all met at Armidale and rode the back tracks from there to Ebor (114km) on Thursday 18 April.

Friday involved Ebor to Ulong (82 km).

Some at Ebor had to break the ice from their overnight tents.

Saturday was a somewhat easier 74 km from Ulong to Woolgoolga.

During the last leg our Coffs Harbour Mayor was there to share the grind.

Just think what they have done to reduce our carbon footprint in the region, and to reduce the obesity epidemic.

Also, many thousands of dollars were raised for the ongoing fight against cancer.

All in all a great event, including many from Armidale as well as Coffs Harbour.

Hearty congratulations to all riders and organisers.

Yours faithfully,

Andrew BEATTIE,

Retired GP.