Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



A SMALL field of 26 ladies played in Saturday’s Monthly Medal Round. The mild autumn day made conditions very pleasant for golfers, and some very good scores were recorded.

Results for Saturday, April 27th 2024

A Grade: 1st Sue Kovacs on 74 C/B; 2nd Carolyn Affleck 74; 3rd Helen Haynes 75

B Grade: 1st Julie Williams 78; 2nd Dawn Wiggins 80; 3rd Rosarie Mullins 82

Place Getters (77-81): Maxine Mitchell, Cheryl Foster, Kay Kim, Jo Buttrey and Trish Collins.

Gross Winners: A Grade Helen Haynes 84; B Grade Julie Williams 104

NTP 16th Hole: A Grade Helen Haynes; B Grade Julie Williams.

Tuesday 31st April

20 optimistic ladies teed off today under threatening skies. Unfortunately, play was abandoned after less than half the holes were played, due to a severe thunderstorm which closed the course. This was particularly disappointing for Elsa Jones, who chipped in for a birdie on the par four 7th hole. In the rain, she used her 7 iron and hit a great shot from 70 metres out, but didn’t see where her ball stopped. As she drove up to the green, putter in hand, her playing partner plucked the ball from the hole to show she’d scored a birdie 3. Let’s hope Elsa can repeat the feat in our next comp!

Another 80 mm of rain was subsequently recorded over the next 24 hours, and the course remained quite wet in the following days. Due to the Myall Classic next week, there will be no Tuesday Competition until the Ladies Monthly Medal Round on Tuesday May 14th.

By Dianne BOWES