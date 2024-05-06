Club Karuah Golf News



IT WAS a perfect day plenty of blue sly on Sunday the 28th April for the Karuah Open. it was a great field and the course was in excellent condition.

Overall Gross Winner

Harry Atkinson 68pt

Overall Net Winner

Brent Bills 67pts congratulations to both players

A Grade Gross: M Kirkwood 71: Net D Hodges 71c/b : G/RUP R Moran 72c/b: N/RUP G Harvey 71

B Grade Gross: Rudy Sicha 87, Net: M Andrews 70, G/RUP: Ted Russell 88 :N /RUP J Swinfield 74cb

C Grade Gross : R Trowbridge 95: Net M Randall 74: G/RUP B Tull 100: N/RUP M Dyke 75c/b

Ladies Stableford: Nicole Whale 33

Hole in one: 6th D Flynn

Winner of the raffle: Micheal Wilkins (vintage golf pack)

Big thanks to the volunteers on the day and the groundsman for the excellent condition of the course.

Congratulations to all winners and competitors.

Tuesday Vets 30/5/24 20players

Winner: Pete McConville 40pts c/b, R/U: C Wallis 40pts

Highest Score: Pete McConville

NTP: 2/11 Pete McConville 4/3 Frodo 6th D Gumb

Saturday Monthly Mug 4th May 22 players

Winner: Jayden Russell 68

NTP: 2/11 Sam Callaghan: 4/11, Gary O’Bryan: 6th Dylan Russell

C Grade: T Winterburn

Happy Golfing and see you on the course

By Sharon WEDD