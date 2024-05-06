Club Karuah Golf News Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 6, 2024 Winner of the Karuah Open, Harry Atkinson. IT WAS a perfect day plenty of blue sly on Sunday the 28th April for the Karuah Open. it was a great field and the course was in excellent condition. Overall Gross Winner Harry Atkinson 68pt Overall Net Winner Brent Bills 67pts congratulations to both players A Grade Gross: M Kirkwood 71: Net D Hodges 71c/b : G/RUP R Moran 72c/b: N/RUP G Harvey 71 B Grade Gross: Rudy Sicha 87, Net: M Andrews 70, G/RUP: Ted Russell 88 :N /RUP J Swinfield 74cb C Grade Gross : R Trowbridge 95: Net M Randall 74: G/RUP B Tull 100: N/RUP M Dyke 75c/b Ladies Stableford: Nicole Whale 33 Hole in one: 6th D Flynn Winner of the raffle: Micheal Wilkins (vintage golf pack) Big thanks to the volunteers on the day and the groundsman for the excellent condition of the course. Congratulations to all winners and competitors. Tuesday Vets 30/5/24 20players Winner: Pete McConville 40pts c/b, R/U: C Wallis 40pts Highest Score: Pete McConville NTP: 2/11 Pete McConville 4/3 Frodo 6th D Gumb Saturday Monthly Mug 4th May 22 players Winner: Jayden Russell 68 NTP: 2/11 Sam Callaghan: 4/11, Gary O’Bryan: 6th Dylan Russell C Grade: T Winterburn Happy Golfing and see you on the course By Sharon WEDD