Stinker’s Fishin’: Introduce kids to fishing



IT is great to see keen youngsters catch a cracker fish which will be remembered for a lifetime.

I met young Tom Worthington at a fishing presentation I gave at the Tourist Information Centre in Nelson Bay during the school holidays.

Tom was one of a crowd of visitors and it soon became obvious that he was keen to learn anything about fishing, bait, lures and hot spots.

A couple of days after my presentation I received an email from Tom with a photo attached of a thumping 2kg snapper caught at Fishermans Bay.

How good is that!

It was very pleasing for me to see the number of kids walking along the waterfront carrying plastic buckets and fishing rods.

What better way to get out of the house and explore what this great fishing wonderland has to offer.

Safety is the very first consideration fishing with kids so I would recommend heading to any of the beaches from Stockton to Fingal.

With mullet on the move it is an ideal time to use fresh mullet for bait to target bream.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE