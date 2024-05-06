Netball superstar Helen Housby hosts successful skills clinic at Tomaree



ENGLAND netball international Helen Housby was a popular figure when she hosted a recent skills clinic at the Nelson Bay Netball Association courts at Tomaree Sports Complex.

The world class Sydney Swifts shooter put Nelson Bay’s eleven to fifteen years representative players through their paces during the fun event with the promising juniors taking away some valuable skills.

NBNA president Rebecca Keating told News Of The Area that hosting a superstar like Housby was “a massive boost” for netball in the Port Stephens region.

“Helen is one of the world’s best shooters and had a very attentive group of girls at the clinic when she began tutoring them on the finer points of netball,” beamed Rebecca.

“We are planning to definitely have Helen back again at the Nelson Bay courts,” she quipped.

The legendary shooter was a key part of the Swifts’ 2019 and 2021 Super Netball premiership successes and will spearhead the club’s title bid again this season.

Housby was named Player of the Tournament at the 2023 Netball World Cup as she helped England make history in reaching their first-ever final where they finished as runners-up to world champions Australia.

She was recognised for her services to netball earlier this year when appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours.

By Chris KARAS