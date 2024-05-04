Services engage with Coffs Harbour youth during Youth Week



CELEBRATING Youth Week on 15 April, Key Community Group hosted a ‘Monday Funday’ and invited the local community to join in.

The fun-filled event was held at the company’s headquarters on West High Street, Coffs Harbour.



“Monday Funday was a resounding success, bringing together various organisations and services to support and engage with the youth in our community,” Key Community Group CEO Jodi Wood told News Of The Area.

With the aim to provide valuable resources and assistance to young people, the event featured a diverse range of services including Mission Australia, Carers NSW, Groundworks, Wesley Youth Accommodation Services, Headspace, Interrelate, Bluesky, STARTTS, Rise, New Horizons, Grow the Music, Oz Green Rethink and local police.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact with representatives from these organisations, gaining access to information on mental health support, education and employment opportunities, family services, and more.

“The atmosphere fostered a sense of community and collaboration, bringing together youths and service providers to address important issues and provide much-needed support,” said Jodi.

Workshops, activities and information sessions were held throughout the day, providing the opportunity for young people to learn, engage and connect with each other and the valuable services available to them.

“The positive atmosphere and energy of the event highlighted the importance of supporting our youth and working together to create a nurturing and inclusive community for all,” she said.

Key Community Group’s Katherine Cross told NOTA, “It was great to see the community come together and support our young people.”

“(It was) a testament to the power of collaboration and the impact of community support on the lives of our young people,” said Katherine.

“It not only provided valuable resources and information but also created a sense of belonging and empowerment among attendees.

“This successful event serves as a reminder of the importance of coming together to invest in the future of our youth,” she said.

Key Community Group is a family-run disability provider offering services in employment, training, youth, and the NDIS.

By Andrea FERRARI