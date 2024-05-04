Letter to the Editor: National Service is the only answer



DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE written on this very important subject before and as I sit here with my rosemary twig pinned on my jacket lapel after being at the Anzac March in the main street of Coffs it brings a tear to my eye to see these ex-servicemen and women marching along with the younger generation.

I cannot think of a more important day to remember how they created our freedom.

Their duty was to serve, even at the young age of seventeen, and now it’s our duty to remember them.

This brings me back to a compulsory National Service; we have got to have it as they do overseas for men and women.

It’s proven it works for them, and it will help alleviate all the dreadful behaviour we all are experiencing with some of the youth of today.

It’s creating a canvas of uncertainty for all of us Australia wide.

I wonder who would be the adult in Parliament to authorise conscription and tackle this major problem before we suffer any more.

Do not say the cost is exorbitant, because the crime is costing us much more, as well as mental and emotional impacts.

It is up to all of us to make sure that compulsory military training is urgently reintroduced now.

Regards,

Phyllis TAYLOR,

Coffs Harbour.