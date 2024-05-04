Letter to the Editor: Questions on the Jetty Foreshores



DEAR News Of The Area,

It comes down to these questions:

Do the people of Coffs Harbour want residential dwellings east of the railway line, causing unmanageable traffic flow, and turning the Foreshore essentially into a massive car park?

Do we want recreational publicly-owned facilities for our tourists to enjoy and our own families for generations to come?

The suggested plan for 450 dwellings on the old railway land is nothing short of ludicrous!

People of Coffs Harbour, speak up and stop sitting on your hands!

Regards,

Sue HANCOCK,

Coffs Coast.