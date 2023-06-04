Coffs Harbour RSPCA’s big turn out for Million Paws fundraiser

RSPCA’s Million Paws Walk on Sunday 28 May saw a great turn-out of around 100 people and their pups in Coffs Harbour adding to the 4,000-plus who joined across NSW in Australia’s biggest doggy day out to raise funds to fight animal cruelty.

The sun shone on the bright and chilly morning at Park Beach Reserve, where participants gathered for the Coffs Harbour Million Paws Walk to support the work of the city’s dog pound.

“It was amazing to see the Coffs community come together to support the RSPCA and walk to fight animal cruelty on such a sunny day,” Emma van Gerven, RSPCA Shelter Supervisor Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area.

“It was a wonderful turnout for our first event in three years.

“To see all of the happy faces and wagging tails during the event makes our job worthwhile.

“Staff and volunteers were able to reunite with dogs who had been adopted from the local RSPCA shelter which brought tears of joy and big smiles,” she said.

Support abounded from local businesses, namely the Moonee Beach Tavern, Hairy Rumours, Rumbles Dog Grooming, Lalu Lalu, P.S Pet treats, Woolgoolga Coastal Chemist and Brooklyn’s Burger Bar, who donated raffle prizes.

“We also had great support from the Coffs Harbour Lions Club, The Roaming Barista and St John’s Ambulance, helping to support us on the day along with RSPCA staff and volunteers.

“Russell’s Prime Quality Meats, Jack’s Eggs and Cutty’s Cakes supplied us with food for our BBQ.

“We even had a local entertainer, Mana Mangu, sing before the walk began which added so much more atmosphere to the event.”

Amongst the supporters there was a couple who had been participating in the Coffs Million Paws Walk events for fifteen years whose dog had sadly passed away, however they had their beloved companion printed on their t-shirts and still participated in this year’s walk.

“It touched the hearts of so many and we asked them to lead this year’s walk,” said Emma.

“It is so heartwarming to have so much support for a cause so close to so many hearts.

“I cannot wait to see how next year’s event turns out.”

Each year it is held, RSPCA’s Million Paws Walk helps fund community outreach programs to educate communities about the crucial importance of responsible pet ownership.

“(It is about) stopping the ugly roots of animal cruelty at the source and helping grow and maintain our shelters,” states RSPCA NSW.

“Each day brings a new challenge in our shelters, but with our powers combined, it all becomes a little bit easier.

“Your fundraising efforts will make a tangible impact on all creatures, great and small.”

For more information visit www.millionpawswalk.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI