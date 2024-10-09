Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club to host men’s and women’s races





COFFS Harbour Triathlon Club is preparing to host two big events in the coming months.

As a result of the success of their women’s event last year, the club has also scheduled a men’s race in the 2024-2025 calendar.

The Men’s “Bring a Mate” Movember Triathlon will be held on Sunday, 10 November, at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

The Women’s Club Race will be held on Sunday, 8 December.

All of the proceeds from the Men’s Triathlon will be going to Lifeline North Coast.

Club member Alira Bayndrian said it was a great environment for those who wanted to give the sport a try.

“It’s more about the social aspect rather than the racing,” she said.

“The club is such a positive place, and we hang around for BBQs and coffee after the races.

“I encourage anyone to come and give triathlon a go, as there are so many different ways you can race; you don’t have to do all three legs if you don’t want to.

“The men’s race coming up is one we’ve never run before, and it coincides with Movember.”

Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club welcomes athletes of all abilities to compete in the local club races, which are staged each fortnight during the triathlon season.

This runs from October to May, with regular club races held on Sundays at Coffs Harbour Jetty.

By Aiden BURGESS

