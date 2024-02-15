Coffs Harbour Water Polo Club host North Coast Series event



COFFS Harbour Water Polo Club has hosted Alstonville and Taree teams as part of a North Coast series.

Coffs Harbour Water Polo Club president Kirsten Binnie gave a recap of the North Coast series event.

“We had 13 teams attend and Coffs Harbour had four teams,” she said.

“Our Under 14s team were undefeated and played really well.

“Our Under 12s team was competitive, and our adults found it tough as Alstonville has a strong adult team.

“Taree were competitive, and most of the teams were mixed on the day.

“It was a great day despite the weather, and everyone had lots of fun with friendly matches and a great display of sportsmanship.”

Coffs Harbour Water Polo Club hosts junior and senior competitions on Monday nights at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Pool, with training on Wednesday nights.

By Aiden BURGESS