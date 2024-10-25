Community at 3 looking for land to store shipping container



COMMUNITY at 3 is reaching out to landowners in the Camden Haven region who have space to place a standard-sized shipping container on their property.

The container, provided by Community at 3, will be used to store donated goods and furniture.

These items are crucial for assisting local families and individuals who are doing it tough and need help getting back on their feet.

By providing storage space, you’ll play a direct role in supporting those who need it most within our community.

If you can assist, please contact Theo Hazelgrove at 0438 358 057 to discuss details.

By Luke HADFIELD