Inspirational Choosing Hope walk raises almost $7k for Bears of Hope



TAKING to the riverfront of Laurieton on Saturday, 13 October, the Choosing Hope walk raised $6,800 in support of bereaved families.

Led by organisers Michelle Freeman and Chan Ansell, this heartfelt event brought together a community touched by pregnancy and infant loss.



“The words ‘I had a miscarriage’, ‘My baby was stillborn’, or ‘My baby died’ often lead to silence, as speaking about such loss is painful, and knowing how to respond can be difficult,” organisers told NOTA.

“However, pregnancy and infant loss is tragically common.

“In Australia, six babies are stillborn every day, three infants die before their first birthday, and a miscarriage occurs every 3.5 minutes, with one in four pregnancies ending in loss.”

The Choosing Hope walk served as an opportunity for families and individuals impacted by miscarriage or infant loss to “honour, remember and connect”.

For those grieving, the group setting served as a powerful reminder that they are not walking the journey alone.

“The Laurieton event created a sense of community, offering participants a place to reflect, acknowledge, and remember the babies forever in their hearts.”

The walk concluded with a remembrance service, where attendees spoke their babies’ names aloud and placed remembrance cards in their honour.

The event also served as a fundraiser for Bears Of Hope Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support, which provides crucial support for families who experience the loss of a baby during pregnancy or infancy.

