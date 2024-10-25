Annual Bonsai and Penjing show leaves attendees in awe



THE Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) hosted the Wauchope Bonsai Workshop Group’s (WBWG) annual Bonsai and Penjing Show from 19-20 October.

The event included a stunning array of traditional and native bonsai and penjing plants, which captivated attendees with their elegance and intricate designs.



In addition to the display, participants also had the opportunity to purchase a variety of bonsai and pre-bonsai trees, pots and tools, to either start or expand their own collection.

The show also ran daily demonstrations hosted by members of the WBWG, providing invaluable insights into the techniques involved in cultivating and shaping bonsai.

Among those conducting demonstrations was Joseph Frigon, Treasurer of the WBWG.

Joseph’s journey with bonsai began in America, over a decade ago.

“My brother started doing bonsai and he introduced him to the artform,” he said.

“He had several trees and taught me a lot of stuff.

“I have been doing it ever since.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t bring my bonsai plants over from America because of border policies so I had to start over again on this side,” Joseph stated.

Joseph now tends to around 100 trees.

For those interested in delving deeper into the world of bonsai, the Wauchope Bonsai Workshop Group meets the second Saturday of the month at Rotary Hall, Wauchope.

The meeting commences with a discussion of display trees followed by a presentation.

The remainder of the meeting is for members to work on their own trees, with a separate session for beginners to learn the basics of bonsai care and creation.

They also meet on the fourth Saturday of the month for a workshop day.

By Kim AMBROSE

