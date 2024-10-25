Busways introduces Sunflower-friendly services for hidden disabilities





BUSWAYS has announced the rollout of ‘Sunflower-friendly’ bus services in the Port Macquarie region, aimed at supporting customers with hidden disabilities.

The announcement coincides with Invisible Disabilities Week, which has been running this week from 20 to 26 October.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The program, internationally recognised for its effectiveness, provides a discreet way for individuals with non-visible disabilities to signal their need for extra assistance while using public transport.

In Australia, approximately 4.4 million people live with one or more disabilities, and at least 90 percent of these individuals – around 3.96 million – experience invisible disabilities.

To facilitate greater awareness and support, Busways is adopting a Sunflower lanyard system.

Passengers can wear the green and yellow sunflower-themed lanyard, enabling them to communicate their need for assistance without having to disclose their specific condition.

More than 85 percent of Busways’ North Coast drivers have been trained to recognise the Sunflower lanyard and provide necessary support, such as helping passengers board and disembark, or navigating potentially stressful situations.

This training is set to expand, with additional drivers completing their training in the coming months.

“By joining the Sunflower program and training our drivers, we are making our buses more accessible and inclusive for all,” said Mark Lawrence, Assistant Area Manager for the Lower North Coast in a press statement.

“We aim to create a space where everyone can feel respected and understood, allowing those with hidden challenges to travel with ease and dignity.

“Our goal is to make a positive difference in their daily lives and help everyone to feel welcome on board.”

Individuals with hidden disabilities can purchase a Sunflower lanyard from the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower website.

Free lanyards are also available through Transport for NSW by emailing sunflower@transport.nsw.gov.au or by visiting one of the 35 selected train stations.

This initiative is solely distributed in Australia by Bayley House, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting those with disabilities.

By Luke HADFIELD