Community rallies in numbers for protection of Jetty Foreshores



ORGANISERS claim almost 1000 residents showed up to the ‘Foreshore for All’ public gathering held on Sunday 2 June, with the crowd pushing back against planned residential development at the Jetty Foreshores.

Uncle Reg Craig, from the Galarmbirla Guyuu-Giirrwa Coffs Harbour Local Aboriginal Elders group, opened the event with a welcome to all in attendance.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The event’s master of ceremonies, former Coffs Harbour Deputy Mayor Alph Williams, introduced Mayor Paul Amos, who spoke of the commitment of Council to protect public assets.

Deputy Mayor Dr Sally Townley and Councillors Jonathan Cassell and Tony Judge spoke passionately about their commitments to the public interest and their ongoing work to ensure protection of the Foreshore for the community.

Community member Bruce Weir questioned NSW Government information about car parking at the Jetty and expressed concerns it will worsen under proposed redevelopment plans.

Desnee McCosker from Jetty Dunecare spoke of the 42 years of hard work the community had undertaken to protect the natural environment at the Foreshores, and postulated that muttonbirds could be adversely affected by new residential towers.

Well-known conservationist Ashley Love spoke of the many generations of broad-based community resistance to residential development at the Foreshores dating back to the 1980s.

Greens MLC Sue Higginson, who uncovered NSW Government plans to build up to 450 residential and short-term dwellings at the Foreshores via Budget Estimates proceedings, concluded the event with a rousing call to action for all present to keep fighting to protect public assets.

Councillor Judge told NOTA a range of political affiliations were represented in the large crowd.

“The crowd seemed to double as the event proceeded.

“There is a range of views about what sort of development should be there but all agreed that they don’t want six-story residential development.

“The strong message coming through was that people power can win.”

A spokesperson for NSW Property and Lands Minister Steve Kamper told NOTA residents would have further chances to have their say on the future of the Jetty Foreshores.

“Property and Development NSW submitted a rezoning application with the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) at the end of March and anticipates public exhibition later this year,” the spokesperson said.

“The community is and always has been at the heart of this master plan process and people will be able to have their say again when the rezoning proposal is publicly exhibited as part of the statutory process, following DPHI’s internal assessment.

“It remains the NSW Government’s intention to deliver a balanced outcome in partnership with Council, the Coffs community, industry and other stakeholders.”

By Andrew VIVIAN