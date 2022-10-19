Critically acclaimed author to visit Port Stephens

TRUE-CRIME fans have the opportunity to get intimate with the writings of award-winning Australian author Mark Tedeschi when he visits our libraries.

Port Stephens Council Library Services Manager Kris Abbott said the author visit is a huge win for local fans of the true-crime genre.



“Author events are always a hit with our community, and we’re thrilled to be able to welcome Mark Tedeschi to Port Stephens to share his latest book with local audiences,” said Ms Abbott.

“During his visit in November, our community will have the chance to ask questions, hear a reading and learn more about the author’s most recent work,” she added.

Mark Tedeschi is an Australian barrister, law professor, photographer and author who will be presenting his latest novel ‘Missing, Presumed Dead: The double murder case that shocked Australia’, outlining the shocking details of the disappearances of Dorothy Davis and Kerry Whelan and the trial of Bruce Burrell, accused of murdering them.

Ms Abbott said that the one hour author talk from Tedeschi will provide a rare opportunity to learn more about a very complex case.

“This is the first case Tedeschi has written about that he was professionally involved in himself, as a criminal prosecutor.

“Most true crime fans don’t get a chance to hear in-depth trial details unless they take the time to stream court proceedings online, or read trial transcripts.

“A book like this, accompanied by a visit from the author himself, is a rare chance to learn more about a case from someone with intimate knowledge of it.

“I encourage all true-crime lovers to get their hands, eyes or ears on these new novels and previous works by contacting any of our libraries, where they are available in various formats, including audio books and e-books,” she said.

Bookings are essential for the free author visit and can be made by contacting your preferred library.

● Raymond Terrace Library 02 4988 0111

● Tomaree Library 02 4988 0670

Author visit times: Mark Tedeschi

Date: Thursday 3 November

Raymond Terrace Library: 10:30am

Tomaree Library: 2:30pm

For more information visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/services/library