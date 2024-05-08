Do you have ideas to improve the Raymond Terrace CBD?



PORT Stephens’ West Ward Councillors are calling on community members to work together to improve the vibrancy of the Raymond Terrace central business district (CBD).

West Ward Councillor Giacomo Arnott said the Raymond Terrace CBD Town Improvement Project will build community connections and grow community pride in the Raymond Terrace Central Business District (CBD).



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The Raymond Terrace CBD Improvement Project is an exciting new initiative put together by myself and my fellow West Ward Councillors Peter Kafer and Peter Francis,” Cr Arnott said.

“We’ve been hearing from our community for a long time now about the ideas they have for our town centre – it’s time to put these ideas on paper and work together to deliver improvements in our CBD,” he added.

Councillor Peter Francis said while there was a strong focus on King Street, Riverside Park and Port Stephens Street, Council is inviting ideas for improvements to any town centre locations.

Councillor Peter Kafer said the community would be empowered to decide which of the many ideas submitted would come to life.

“Our plan is to take all these ideas, work through what we can achieve and in a few weeks have the community vote on their favourite idea,” Cr Kafer said.

“Once we have a community vote, we’ll get our work boots on and partner with locals to bring these projects to life.”

Find out more about the Raymond Terrace CBD Improvement Project and have your say at https://pscouncil.info/rt-improvement or email councillor@portstephens.nsw.gov.au.